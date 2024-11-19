Vesuvius Plc - Share Buyback Programme

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2024

Vesuvius plc

Launch of £50m Share Buyback Programme

Vesuvius plc ("Vesuvius"), a global leader in molten metal flow engineering and technology, is pleased to announce the commencement today of a further share buyback programme of up to £50 million (the "Programme"). The Programme will begin today, and will end no later than 23 July 2025, albeit it is targeted to be completed by late May 2025, subject to regulatory limits and market conditions.

The Programme is a continuation of the fulfilment of Vesuvius' commitment to return surplus cash to shareholders, following the successful completion of its initial £50m Share Buyback Programme at the end of August.

The sole purpose of the Programme is to reduce Vesuvius' share capital. The board of directors of Vesuvius (the "Board") has decided that the shares purchased pursuant to the Programme will be cancelled.

The Programme will be conducted within the limitations of the authority granted to the Board by its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on 15 May 2024, pursuant to which the maximum number of ordinary shares that can be bought back by Vesuvius is 26,809,383 shares. The aggregate purchase price of all ordinary shares acquired under the Programme will be no more than £50 million (excluding stamp duty and expenses).

Any purchases of ordinary shares in relation to the Programme will be carried out on the open market via the London Stock Exchange and/or on Aquis Exchange, Turquoise or CBOE Europe Limited. Any purchases will be made in accordance with the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK domestic law) and UKLR9.6 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Purchases of ordinary shares will be made by J.P. Morgan Securities plc ("JPMS plc") on Vesuvius' behalf, who shall lead manage the purchases, shall have full discretion with respect to the execution of all purchases (including but not limited to trading decisions concerning the timing of the purchase of the ordinary shares being made independently of Vesuvius) and shall make all such purchases independently of, and uninfluenced by Vesuvius. JPMS plc may undertake transactions in Shares (which may include sales and hedging activities, in addition to purchases which may take place on any available trading venue or on an over the counter basis) during the Engagement Period in order to manage its market exposure under the Programme. Disclosure of such transactions will not be made by JPMS plc as a result of or as part of the Programme, but JPMS plc will continue to make any disclosures it is otherwise legally required to make.

Any market repurchase of ordinary shares will be announced no later than 7.30am on the business day following the calendar day on which the repurchase occurred.

