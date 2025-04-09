Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 09
Vesuvius plc
9 April 2025
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Collis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Vesuvius plc ordinary shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.20
6,204
£3.20
309
£3.20
153
£3.20
2,794
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
9,460
- Price
£3.20
- Aggregated total
£30,272
e)
Date of the transaction
7 April 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
