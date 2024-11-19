LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L) Tuesday reported positive headline results from the phase 3 study dubbed GLISTEN evaluating Linerixibat in adults with cholestatic pruritus associated with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare autoimmune liver disease.The study met its primary goal by achieving a statistically significant improvement in itch in patients treated with Linerixibat compared with those on placebo.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX