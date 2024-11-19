Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Co.: Cheech & Chong's Cannabis Brand Now Available Across Illinois in Partnership With Redemption Botanicals

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Cheech & Chong's cannabis products are now available across Illinois through a strategic partnership with Redemption Botanicals. This collaboration brings an exceptional lineup of premium cannabis products to dispensaries throughout the state, emphasizing both companies' commitment to quality, access, and consumer satisfaction.

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Products Now Available in Illinois

Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, shared his enthusiasm. "We're thrilled to introduce our premium cannabis to Illinois with Redemption Botanicals. Their commitment to quality and community spirit makes them the ideal partner to help bring our brand to Illinoisans."

Tommy Chong added, "This partnership is all about making premium cannabis products more accessible. I've always said cannabis brings people together, and with Redemption Botanicals, we're making sure everyone in Illinois can enjoy a plant that means so much to both of us."

Marshall Lionti, CEO of Redemption Botanicals, mentioned, "Our engagement with Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company reinforces our commitment to the community. We're focused on enriching Illinois' cannabis culture and ensuring that everyone has access to the finest products. It's about more than just partnership; it's about fostering a thriving community around premium cannabis experiences."

The distribution includes dispensary retailers like Parkway Dispensary, Stash, High Haven, NuEra, and RISE, covering a range of independently owned social equity-licensed locations and multiple-state operator chains. This ensures that Cheech & Chong's distinctive cannabis products are widely available to consumers across different communities.

This expansion not only increases access to high-quality cannabis, but also supports the vibrant local dispensary ecosystem in Illinois, marking another milestone in the normalization and appreciation of cannabis through responsible enjoyment and community engagement

About Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company

Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company is a leading cannabis lifestyle brand built on over 50 years of advocacy, entertainment, and education. As the premier heritage cannabis brand, its mission is to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable cannabis products to consumers while promoting the benefits and positive impact of the plant. At Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company, cannabis is more than just a plant - it is a lifestyle that brings people together and promotes well-being. The company's history and legacy are rooted in humor and activism, and it continues to honor those values today.

About Redemption Botanicals

Redemption Botanicals is an Illinois-based craft cultivator dedicated to producing premium-quality cannabis and cannabis products. Rooted in legacy and driven by passion, Redemption Botanicals combines time-honored expertise with modern innovation to produce clean, potent, and responsibly grown cannabis.

Cheech & Chong is a trademark licensed to Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company.

