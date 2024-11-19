Daimler Truck has secured a significant boost for its hydrogen technology initiatives, with the German Federal Ministry of Transport and the states of Baden-Württemberg and Rheinland-Pfalz pledging €226 million in funding. This substantial support is earmarked for the development, small-scale production, and customer deployment of 100 fuel cell trucks. The move is seen as a pivotal step in advancing sustainable solutions in the commercial vehicle sector, potentially solidifying Daimler Truck's position as a pioneer in hydrogen technology for road freight transport.

Expanding Electric and Hydrogen Portfolio

In parallel with its hydrogen endeavors, Daimler Buses is set to revolutionize public transportation by introducing a new battery generation for all eCitaro variants by 2026. This innovation promises significantly extended range and even enables pure hydrogen operation through a fuel cell range extender. Additionally, the company announced the development of the "Mercedes-Benz eIntouro," an electric intercity bus boasting an impressive range of up to 500 kilometers. These strategic initiatives underscore Daimler Truck's commitment to sustainable mobility solutions and could substantially strengthen its market position in the evolving transportation landscape.

