Dienstag, 19.11.2024
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
WKN: A2QKU8 | ISIN: US09076D1019 | Ticker-Symbol:
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 13:50 Uhr
Bionoid Pharma, Inc. Launches Enhanced Supplements Ltd. to Drive Strategic E-Commerce Expansion

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("BINP") (OTC PINK:BINP) is excited to announce the incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary, Enhanced Supplements Ltd., a critical step in advancing the company's strategic transition to a robust e-commerce platform. This move is part of BINP's long-term growth plan to expand its market presence and diversify revenue streams.

Enhanced Supplements Ltd. is specifically tailored to serve the bodybuilding and resistance training community, offering high-quality supplements and related products. To further strengthen its value proposition, the platform includes wholesale pricing options designed to attract bulk buyers and increase overall revenue potential.

A key differentiator for Enhanced Supplements Ltd. will be the integration of BINP's proprietary AI-driven technology, AI Maverick, to support and optimize its marketing strategies. By leveraging AI Maverick, the subsidiary will deliver personalized recommendations, targeted advertising, and data-driven insights to reach a broader audience while ensuring a superior customer experience.

"The launch of Enhanced Supplements Ltd. reflects our commitment to innovation and adaptability in the rapidly evolving e-commerce landscape," said Wayne Cockburn, CEO of Bionoid Pharma. "With its niche focus and the power of AI Maverick, Enhanced Supplements Ltd. is poised to drive significant growth and solidify BINP's position in the health and wellness sector."

For further information, contact:
Wayne Cockburn, Interim CEO
Phone: (905) 505-0770
Email: bionoidpharma@gmail.com

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
