BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday revised up its full-year earnings and sales growth guidance.The retailer now expects adjusted income per share of $2.42 to $2.47, higher than earlier guidance of $2.35 to $2.43 per share.On average, 39 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.45 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Sales growth is now anticipated to be 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent, compared with the previous guidance of 3.75 percent to 4.75 percent.WMT was up by 4.06 percent at $87.49 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.