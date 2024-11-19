Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

APPOINTMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR OF REINET INVESTMENTS MANAGER S.A.



19-Nov-2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Swen-Henrik Grundmann has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., with effect as of 18 November 2024. Reinet Investments Manager S.A. is the general partner and management company of Reinet Investments S.C.A.. Mr Grundmann served as Company Secretary for both Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. from 2009 to January 2023. He has been Reinet's General Counsel and responsible for its legal affairs from 2011 to January 2023.



