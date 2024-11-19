Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Swen-Henrik Grundmann has been appointed as a non-executive Director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., with effect as of 18 November 2024.
Reinet Investments Manager S.A. is the general partner and management company of Reinet Investments S.C.A..
Mr Grundmann served as Company Secretary for both Reinet Investments Manager S.A. and Reinet Fund Manager S.A. from 2009 to January 2023. He has been Reinet's General Counsel and responsible for its legal affairs from 2011 to January 2023.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
