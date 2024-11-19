BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - POP CULTURE GROUP CO., LTD. (CPOP), a China-based holding company focused on developing and hosting hip-hop events, Tuesday said its revenue for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 increased 56 percent year over year to about $47.38 million.During the period, the company's brand promotion business increased more than 310 percent from the same period of the previous year, providing 83.6 percent of the total revenue.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX