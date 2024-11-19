Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art plug-and-play Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Mining Rig Containers. This new product line is expected to help the cryptocurrency mining industry by delivering a versatile, energy-efficient, and highly scalable solution for modern mining operations.

The plug-and-play BESS Mining Rig Containers integrate advanced battery energy storage systems with high-performance mining rigs, creating a fully self-contained and portable solution. These containers are designed to enable rapid deployment across various locations, from remote sites to urban settings, requiring minimal infrastructure for setup.

Each container is engineered for seamless integration with multiple energy sources, including grid power, solar panels, and wind turbines. Equipped with BESS technology, these containers optimize energy use through load balancing and peak shaving, allowing mining operators to store energy during off-peak periods and discharge it when energy prices are at their peak. This capability significantly lowers electricity costs and improves overall operational efficiency.

The EPTMINER-V1 container is built to stringent international standards and delivers unparalleled performance and reliability. With dimensions of 6058 x 2438 x 2896 mm ISO Standard container, it supports over 190 miners. Designed for versatility, the containers are compatible with regional power standards (415V/60Hz for North America and 400V/50Hz for Europe and the Middle East) and will include advanced safety certifications such as NFPA 79:2021 and UL 508A:2018.

The containers also feature off-grid functionality, making them ideal for deployment in regions with unreliable or expensive grid access. Advanced cooling systems and fire suppression technology ensure temperature control and safety compliance, protecting equipment and personnel. Their scalable and modular design allows for easy expansion, enabling mining operations to grow seamlessly by adding additional containers as needed.

Integrated smart monitoring systems provide real-time tracking of energy consumption, system performance, and operational health through an intuitive dashboard. This level of oversight allows operators to manage their energy resources effectively and maintain optimal performance with minimal manual intervention.

President and CEO, Brodie Gunning, states, "The launch of our plug-and-play BESS Mining Rig Containers marks a new era for cryptocurrency mining. We are committed to supporting crypto miners with solutions that reduce costs, enhance efficiency, and promote sustainable energy practices."

The EPTMINER-V1 will be made available by pre-order from the company website in the coming weeks.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on residential, commercial, and utility energy storage applications, our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance energy management and grid resiliency. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners. For more information about Energy Plug, visit our website at https://energyplug.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "will", "proposes", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", "aim", or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding any objectives and strategies of the Company) are forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the statements about the benefits and availability of the BESS Mining Rig Containers, future sales, developing and construction of the Malahat Battery Plant and other large scale energy projects, production and sale of cutting-edge battery systems to AI and blockchain companies, utilities and other customers.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking information as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to obtaining financing, ability to build the battery assembly factory on Vancouver Island, ability to secure suppliers of batteries and obtaining batteries at desired prices, supply chain disruptions, changing government plans, policies regarding clean energy, batteries, electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, elimination or reduction of government subsidies for electric vehicles and other electric transportation devices, solar panels, and wind power installations; changes in the Canadian and/or the U.S Government policies, rules and regulations, and potential war conflicts which may disrupt supply of the components required to produce batteries.

The material assumptions used to develop forward-looking information include, but not limited to general business and economic conditions, financial markets conditions, the Company's ability to fund its operations through financings and joint ventures, procurement of consulting, technical and related services and supplies on favourable terms, attraction and retention of key staff members, market demand for the Company's products, growth prospects in the market for its products, accessibility of raw materials and battery pack supplies to meet market demand, facility profitability, the anticipated terms of the consents, permits and authorizations necessary to carry out the planned operations and the Company's ability to comply with such terms on a cost-effective basis, and the ongoing relations with the industry regulators.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investment in the securities of the Company is risky.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230552

SOURCE: Energy Plug Technologies Corp.