MobiCard Inc.: Peer to Peer Network Announces Strategic Partnership With Pantheon Technologies to Integrate AI-Powered ARES System Into MOBICARD Platform

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC:PTOP) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pantheon Technologies Inc., an emerging leader in AI technology, which will further elevate PTOP's innovative digital business card solution, MOBICARD. Under this agreement, Pantheon Technologies has committed to enrolling all current and future employees on the MOBICARD platform, enhancing their networking and business card solutions with the power of digital transformation.

Additionally, Pantheon Technologies will finance the development and integration of its ARES sign-in system directly into the upcoming MOBICARD 2.0 release, bringing a unique AI component to the platform that is designed to optimize user experience and increase engagement. This integration will bring valuable new capabilities to both companies by introducing advanced features such as personalized insights and enhanced networking analytics. These tools will streamline business connections and improve communication processes for MOBICARD users, while also enhancing Pantheon Technologies' AI-driven solutions. Both companies will benefit from an enriched user experience, creating a more effective and engaging platform for professional networking and relationship-building.

In a mutually beneficial revenue-sharing component, Pantheon Technologies has agreed to share revenue with Peer To Peer Network on a 50-50 basis for all ARES credits used within the MOBICARD platform. The allocation of ARES credits for MOBICARD features will be detailed in an addendum, allowing for clear credit requirements and tracking. Both Peer To Peer Network and Pantheon Technologies are committed to maintaining transparent and accurate records of credit usage and revenue. Each party will retain reasonable audit rights to verify these records and ensure fair distribution.

The ARES system is a unified platform that gives users instant access to premium AI and software tools through a single account. Through ARES, users can seamlessly access cutting-edge AI tools including GPT-4o, Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Flux, Stable Diffusion, and ElevenLabs without managing multiple subscriptions or accounts. ARES operates on a simple credit system - users subscribe to a plan that provides monthly credits, which can be spent across any tool in the ARES ecosystem.

Additionally, ARES functions as an authentication provider, allowing users to "Sign in with ARES" on partner platforms and spend their credits there. This creates a seamless experience where one ARES account unlocks access to an expanding network of premium tools and services without having to deal with paywalls or pay for multiple monthly subscriptions.

The platform is constantly growing its offerings through strategic partnerships, with a vision of becoming the universal key to premium software access. Revenue is generated through subscription plans and shared with partners based on credit usage, creating a sustainable ecosystem that benefits both users and software providers.

For partners, ARES represents a significant revenue opportunity by capturing the untapped market of "fractional users" - those who need software occasionally but aren't ready to commit to a full subscription. By integrating with ARES, partners can monetize these previously unreachable users while maintaining their existing subscription model, effectively creating an additional revenue stream without disrupting their current business.

This collaboration marks a significant opportunity for Peer To Peer Network, adding a revenue stream through AI integration and positioning MOBICARD as a trailblazer in digital business card technology with a robust AI component. By onboarding all current and future Pantheon Technologies employees, Peer To Peer Network gains immediate access to a dedicated user base, expanding its reach in the tech industry and beyond. This partnership offers significant value to PTOP shareholders, as the revenue-sharing model and expanded AI capabilities are expected to increase user engagement, adoption rates, and long-term revenue potential.

"When I met Josh at a fashion show at the Liberty Hotel in Boston, I thought he was just a friendly guy. He had inquired about what I did, and apparently, he had a bet with his friend that I ran a startup, when I confirmed it, he laughed. We got to talking and before you know it we were exchanging contact details. After communicating days afterward, I thought the things Josh was proposing were an awesome way to elevate both of our brands. I had some ideas of my own that he had not thought of, which led to us having a sit down together on Halloween to forge a deal," said Sakawan (Jonan) Junwikul, Founder & CEO of Pantheon Technologies Inc.

With the financial and technical support from Pantheon Technologies, MOBICARD is set to evolve into an even more valuable tool for business networking. This integration aligns with PTOP's growth strategy and its commitment to delivering a dynamic platform that harnesses cutting-edge technology to meet user needs and enhance business connections. By aligning with a forward-thinking AI company like Pantheon Technologies, Peer To Peer Network is well-positioned to capitalize on the next wave of digital transformation and drive value for its shareholders.

"Jonan is a great guy, and I enjoyed getting dressed up for Halloween and having a meeting with him to hammer out a deal at the Liberty Hotel on Halloween night. We were literally in a corner table for a couple hours just hammering out details of how the agreement would work, while there was a gigantic Halloween event all around us. I literally had over two pages of notes going when the waitress came around to ask us if we wanted anything. We both said 'no thanks'. We were both really focused and intrigued by the possibilities. It was actually fun getting to know Jonan and about his company. His proposal caught me off guard but was very well thought out. I originally just wanted to expand MOBICARD users' growth, but when he started presenting a revenue stream idea for PTOP, I was all ears and excited for both of our brands. If you can't tell what our costumes were - he was Iron Man and I went as the Team Captain of the USA Olympic Team, LeBron James. It was a very fun evening. As we begin to work together on this deal, I think shareholders of both companies will benefit greatly," concluded Joshua Sodaitis, Chairman & CEO of Peer To Peer Network.

Pantheon Technologies is a Boston-based technology company revolutionizing software access through its flagship platform, ARES. Born from Boston University and MIT's innovation ecosystem, Pantheon Technologies is dedicated to breaking down barriers in technology access through innovative solutions. The company combines expertise in AI integration, authentication systems, and usage-based pricing to create more efficient and accessible technology ecosystems.

Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a pioneering digital business card company focused on transforming business networking through innovative digital solutions. Its MOBICARD platform provides professionals with a convenient, eco-friendly, and interactive way to share information, establish connections, and enhance networking opportunities in today's fast-paced digital world.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, subject to risks and uncertainties, that could affect actual results.

