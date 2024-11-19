GoDaddy: Embracing My Passion for Recruitment: Meet Sarah Timmis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / GoDaddy



Tell us a little bit about yourself and what you do here at GoDaddy.

I am a Recruiter at GoDaddy for the Customer Care department. I recruit for positions that support our customers across EMEA, including the United Kingdom, Serbia, Romania, and Bulgaria. Additionally, I handle high-volume recruiting within our Customer Care and Sales teams. I also attend job fairs, where I speak with potential new hires about GoDaddy's mission and opportunities to work with us.

How do you keep yourself motivated and inspired in your work?

I started off my career at the age of 18 in Customer Care roles. I began on the phones, answering queries from customers and worked my way up through the contact centre to a Complaint Manager. This journey has provided me firsthand experience in the roles I now recruit for, giving me a deep understanding of what it takes to excel in these positions. Having walked in the candidates' shoes, I can empathize with their challenges and aspirations.

Shortly after joining GoDaddy, my Dad was involved in a terrible accident that resulted in a significant brain injury. During this incredibly difficult time, the support from my colleagues and management at GoDaddy was unwavering. Their kindness and assistance were invaluable to my family and me, and even now, three years later, they continue to offer the same level of support. This unwavering support is what motivates me at work. I strive to care for hiring managers, candidates, customers, and uphold the company's values, just as my colleagues and managers looked after me.

Can you share a pivotal moment in your career that significantly shaped your path?

The pivotal moment that truly shaped my career path was joining GoDaddy. Although I had done small bits of recruitment in my past Contact Centre team leader roles, it was never my primary focus. Nevertheless, it was one of the tasks I always enjoyed -meeting new people from different backgrounds and cultures, discovering their aspirations, and helping them achieve their goals.

During the height of the pandemic, finding a new job was a challenging endeavor. However, GoDaddy caught my eye. It presented an opportunity to engage full-time in something I genuinely enjoyed. Fortunately, my current manager, Helen, recognized my potential. After the interview process, she offered me the role and has been my biggest supporter ever since. Now, I have the privilege of working full-time in recruitment for a company that I value deeply, because I know they value me.

What advice do you have for job seekers looking to join the company?

My advice to anyone wanting to join GoDaddy is to take time to learn the culture, build connections and don't be afraid to ask questions - everyone here is eager to support your success.

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

I am a big animal lover, and my family have a small pack of five dogs, as well as our family dog walking and pet sitting business. I enjoy taking trips into the mountains and to the coast with the dogs. My happy place is out in nature. I am lucky enough to live in Cheshire, which is surrounded by beautiful countryside and just a short drive to the sea or mountains.

I am also a huge Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars nerd and I love sharing these interests with my niece and nephew.

