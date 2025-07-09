GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab Quarterly Update

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 9, 2025 / Originally published on GoDaddy LinkedIn

GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab

Welcome to the latest edition of the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab update! First - the name change: GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab is the new name for Venture Forward. What began in 2018 as Venture Forward in the U.S. only has grown into a global research effort with tracking the rise and impact of online small and microbusinesses. Since 2018, we've also surveyed more than 60,000 entrepreneurs to better understand how they're shaping local economies. If you are new to our work, we define microbusinesses as ventures with a unique GoDaddy domain, an active website, and typically fewer than 10 employees.

The new name reflects the evolution and growth of our research program, aligning more closely with GoDaddy's strength as a partner to small businesses everywhere. The name change was also driven by the expanding scope of our analysis.

What's not changing is our mission: our research, partnerships, and resources will remain focused on empowering others with fresh insights that matter most - in a way that uniquely blends granular and big-picture insights. Whether you're a policymaker, entrepreneur, academic, journalist or just curious about small business trends, you're in the right place.

Now, this edition features updated Q1 numbers, the 2025 economic impact of microbusinesses updated, insights on small business owner outlooks, and more!

Finally, we always welcome your feedback. If something in this issue sparks a thought, please share it. And if you haven't subscribed yet, join us on LinkedIn to get new insights as soon as they're live quarterly.

Warmly,

Alexandra Rosen

Global Head of the GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab

Microbusiness Data Hub: Latest Updates Now Live

Our Data Hub is refreshed through Q1/March 2025 across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia. The update includes:

Monthly microbusiness density trends

The latest U.S. Microbusiness Activity Index

Global e-commerce sector rankings by country

Below, you'll also find:

The top five e-commerce industries by country

COUNTRY TOP 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH U.S. Beauty Health/Medical Retail Fitness/Wellness Fashion U.K. Beauty Health/Medical Pets Fitness/Wellness Retail Canada Beauty Health/Medical Fitness/Wellness Sports Professional Services Australia Health/Medical Beauty Sports Fitness/Wellness Education

Source: GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, Q1 2025

The areas with the highest microbusiness density (microbusinesses per 100 people)

COUNTRY TOP 2ND 3RD 4TH 5TH U.S. (Metros > 400K Pop.) Ft Lauderdale, FL Las Vegas, NV Ventura, CA Tulsa, OK Provo, UT Microbusiness Density 21 20 17 17 17 U.K (Constituencies) Cities of London and Westminster Holborn and St Pancras St Albans Stoke-on-Trent South Hackney South and Shoreditch Microbusiness Density 26 10 19 9 Canada (Provinces/Territories) British Columbia Ontario Alberta Quebec Yukon Microbusiness Density 3 3 2 2 2 Australia (SA3) Canberra East Sydney Inner City Adelaide City Port Phillip Melbourne City Microbusiness Density 13 12 6 5 6

Source: GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, Q1 2025

To take a look at the newest findings and see what's shifting:

Download the full dataset

2025 Economic Impact: How Microbusinesses Move Local Economies

New findings from our ongoing partnership with UCLA Anderson Forecast economists show just how impactful microbusinesses are at the local level:

Job creation grows: Each additional microbusiness owner adds over seven jobs in their county up from last year, and from just two back in 2018. Median household income is up: A 1% increase in the number of online microbusinesses is associated with a 6% increase in median household income (county-level) and 1% increase in entrepreneurs lifts median household income by 2% (county-level) Unemployment decreases: Adding ew microbusinesses continues to lower local unemployment at the county-level

U.S. National Survey - May 2025: Optimism and Caution

Our latest U.S. national survey reveals both resilience and recalibration:

49% of owners expect the U.S. economy to weaken, and that's up 17 points from last year

60% still report positive outlooks about their business' revenue over the next 6 months

40% say they'll remain solo entrepreneurs, up from 36%, signalling a lifestyle-first mindset

Financial concerns is the primary headache/stressor for business owners (80%), followed by work-life balance (58%) and competition (37%)

Only 8% cite capital access as their biggest barrier, down from 10%, suggesting a slightly improved funding landscape

Get the full picture.

Most Entrepreneurial Cities of 2025: Is Your Hometown On the List?

We've released our annual rankings spotlighting where entrepreneurship is booming in the U.S., U.K., and Australia. The data points to a diverse set of cities fueling new business creation with many of them well outside the usual hotspots.

A few standout takeaways:

San Francisco saw a 122% spike in new microbusinesses

Katy, TX; Wilmington, NC; and Alameda, CA joined the top 10

In the U.K., London remains a leader, but Aberdeen and Brighton are climbing fast

In Australia, Bundaberg outpaced Sydney with a 178% surge

This campaign celebrates the builders behind the boom, and the places making it possible. Explore the full rankings and download official city seals

GoDaddy Data Featured in the U.S. Chamber's Forecast Update

GoDaddy's data was cited in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Weekly Forecast, a trusted source for tracking trends in American entrepreneurship.

See the insights informing national conversations on Small Business topics

In the News

United StatesMicrobusiness Owners Remain Optimistic - Entrepreneur GoDaddy's latest survey shows that most U.S. microbusiness owners are expecting revenue growth despite broader economic concerns. Many are choosing to stay small by design; prioritizing freedom, flexibility, and fit. Explore the full story at Entrepreneur

United KingdomStartup Growth Booming Across the North - Evening Standard New GoDaddy data reveals that 40% of the U.K.'s fastest-growing startup areas are in the North with towns like Barrow-in-Furness, Burnley, and Birkenhead seeing more than 70% year-over-year growth. See the regional breakdown in the Evening Standard

AustraliaBundaberg Tops List for Startup Growth - IT Brief / Courier Mail Bundaberg led Australia with a remarkable 178% increase in new small businesses in 2024. That is more than doubling Sydney's growth rate. Local registrations and regional investment data tell the story of a rising entrepreneurial hub. Catch the full report from IT Brief and Courier Mail

CanadaCanadian Entrepreneurs Turning to AI for a Competitive Edge - Canadian Manufacturing According to GoDaddy research, 28% of Canadian microbusiness owners are already using AI for content creation, summarization, and automation. These AI adopters are also more likely to project revenue growth and hiring plans. Dig into the findings at Canadian Manufacturing

Got feedback? A story to share? Leave a comment below!

Until next time,

The GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab Team

Source: GoDaddy Small Business Research Lab, Q1 2025

