Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Solarbetriebenes Krypto-Mining: Die Strategie, die diese Aktie um 75?% steigen ließ!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5PE | ISIN: US74051N1028 | Ticker-Symbol: PM8
Tradegate
18.11.24
19:22 Uhr
21,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PREMIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PREMIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,00021,20018:28
ACCESSWIRE
19.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Owen Mumford Awarded Safety Phlebotomy and Specimen Collection Products Agreement With Premier, Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Owen Mumford has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Safety Phlebotomy and Specimen Collection Products with Premier, Inc. Effective December 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Unistik® safety fingerstick lancets, heel incision devices and safety blood collection products.

"Owen Mumford is committed to providing high quality, cost-effective products that offer unique and traditional product choices that help improve patient care," said Jim Lanza, Vice President-Sales, Owen Mumford USA, Inc. "We are very excited to have been awarded the Safety Phlebotomy and Specimen Collection Products Agreement with Premier, allowing Premier members access to high quality products at competitive pricing."

Owen Mumford's Unistik Safety Lancet portfolio offers a comprehensive range of sizes, product specifications and activation methods to meet virtually any laboratory capillary blood sampling need including adult fingerstick and infant heel testing. The Unistik Blood Collection portfolio offers a range of devices that provide safety, comfort and quality. For more information, please visit our website at www.owenmumford.com.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Owen Mumford
When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today the vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, Making a World of Difference to a World of People through innovation, exceptional quality, and product performance. For more information, please visit owenmumford.com.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lee
Marketing Director
stephanie.lee@owenmumford.com
(770) 977-2226

SOURCE: Owen Mumford, Inc

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.