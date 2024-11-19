Owen Mumford Awarded Safety Phlebotomy and Specimen Collection Products Agreement With Premier, Inc.

MARIETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2024 / Owen Mumford has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Safety Phlebotomy and Specimen Collection Products with Premier, Inc. Effective December 1, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Unistik® safety fingerstick lancets, heel incision devices and safety blood collection products.

"Owen Mumford is committed to providing high quality, cost-effective products that offer unique and traditional product choices that help improve patient care," said Jim Lanza, Vice President-Sales, Owen Mumford USA, Inc. "We are very excited to have been awarded the Safety Phlebotomy and Specimen Collection Products Agreement with Premier, allowing Premier members access to high quality products at competitive pricing."

Owen Mumford's Unistik Safety Lancet portfolio offers a comprehensive range of sizes, product specifications and activation methods to meet virtually any laboratory capillary blood sampling need including adult fingerstick and infant heel testing. The Unistik Blood Collection portfolio offers a range of devices that provide safety, comfort and quality. For more information, please visit our website at www.owenmumford.com.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company, providing solutions to two-thirds of all healthcare providers in the U.S. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Owen Mumford

When Ivan Owen and John Mumford started Owen Mumford in 1952, they shared a vision to deliver innovative solutions that would help patients and medical professionals better manage diabetes and other conditions. Today the vision remains the cornerstone of Owen Mumford, Making a World of Difference to a World of People through innovation, exceptional quality, and product performance. For more information, please visit owenmumford.com.

