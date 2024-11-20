LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group Plc (DNLM.L), a British home furnishings retailer, announced Wednesday that it has acquired soft furnishings retailer Homefocus Group Limited. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.Homefocus, which trades under the 'Home Focus at Hickeys' brand, employs around 140 colleagues and operates 13 stores in high-quality locations across the Republic of Ireland. The business also operates online, providing home delivery and a 'Click & Reserve' option for customers to collect products in-store.Dunelm called the acquisition an attractive opportunity to connect with more customers by entering a new geography, with a homewares market of more than 1 billion pounds.The company said the acquisition immediately provides the firm with good coverage across the Ireland, through Home Focus' portfolio of smaller stores. Dunelm sees potential to offer a broader range of products in Home Focus stores, in line with its existing smaller format stores in the UK.Dunelm also sees opportunity to introduce a more comprehensive online proposition and, over time, will assess new store opportunities across Ireland.The company added that the acquisition will not be material to its financial performance. The firm will utilise its existing operations, capabilities and supply partners to strengthen the customer offer of Home Focus.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX