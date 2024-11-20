BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings totaled RMB355.44 million, or RMB4.0384 per share. This compares with RMB554.42 million, or RMB6.2166 per share, in last year's third quarter.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.9% to RMB1.479 billion from RMB1.310 billion last year.Yirendai Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): RMB355.44 Mln. vs. RMB554.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): RMB4.0384 vs. RMB6.2166 last year. -Revenue (Q3): RMB1.479 Bln vs. RMB1.310 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX