BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Jiayin Group (JFIN) reported third quarter net income of RMB 269.6 million, a decrease of 16.8% from the same period of 2023. Net income per ADS was RMB 5.08 compared with RMB 6.04. Net revenue was RMB 1.44 billion, a decrease of 1.5% from the same period of 2023. Loan facilitation volume was RMB 26.7 billion, an increase of 10.3%.The company expects its loan facilitation volume for the fourth quarter of 2024 to reach no less than RMB 25 billion.