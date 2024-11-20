Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - NeoTerrex Minerals Corp. (TSXV: NTX) ("NeoTerrex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of a 1,500-metre maiden drill program on its Valour project, located in the gold and critical minerals-rich Abitibi geological sub-province, 60 kilometres northwest of Waswanipi, Quebec and adjacent to Kenorland Minerals' Chebistuan property, which is currently under an exploration agreement with Newmont Corporation.

The drill program targets modelled magnetic bodies that coincide with strong electromagnetic responses and anomalous copper identified in grab samples (refer to press release dated October 24, 2024). This area also features regional geological attributes favorable for mineralization, including volcanic and sedimentary rock units, a major unconformity, a significant fold axis, and a young intrusive body to the southeast.

Mathieu Stephens, NeoTerrex's President and CEO, stated, "As we embark on this drilling campaign, we are keenly aware of the rich mining history in the region. The Company has refined its interpretation of exploration data collected over the past few weeks to enhance target delineation. Our team is excited about the potential for new discoveries at Valour."

Management emphasized the Company's commitment to a thorough and efficient drilling program, aimed at uncovering valuable resources while adhering to the highest standards of environmental stewardship. Mr. Stephens also highlighted the importance of community engagement, noting, "We are actively involving the local community, and we appreciate their participation in the Company's daily operations."

Qualified Persons

Technical and scientific aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Mathieu Stephens, P.Geo., President and CEO of NeoTerrex, the Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NeoTerrex

The Company is currently advancing its prospective critical minerals projects located in the province of Quebec with the majority of its projects located within or near areas with excellent infrastructure. NeoTerrex is positioning itself to capitalize on the growing critical minerals sector in North America with the exploration and development of new deposits.

