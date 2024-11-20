HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK), a German maker of flavors and fragrances, has revised its organic sales growth forecast for 2024, driven by the 'strong business performance to date.'The company now expects organic sales growth to be more than 7% adjusted for hyperinflationary effects. The initial full-year organic sales growth target was 5 to 7%, which had been adjusted to about 7% during the year.The EBITDA margin is now expected to be above 20%, compared to around 20% target previously.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX