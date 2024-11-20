Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter einer 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 519000 | ISIN: DE0005190003 | Ticker-Symbol: BMW
Xetra
20.11.24
17:43 Uhr
68,50 Euro
-0,56
-0,81 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BMW AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMW AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
68,3268,6819:48
68,2468,6219:48
PR Newswire
20.11.2024 18:55 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Segway-Ninebot Concludes License Agreement with BMW Group with the Aim of Developing a New Safety E-Scooter

Finanznachrichten News

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nine Tech Co., Ltd. has signed a license agreement with the BMW Group, under which Nine Tech's electric two-wheeler business unit receives the rights to use certain patents on safety technology developed by the BMW Group for two-wheelers. Nine Tech is a subsidiary of Segway-Ninebot, a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions with product portfolio covering electric kick-scooters, electric two-wheeler, all-terrain-vehicles (ATV), self-balancing vehicles, robotics, and other mobility and lifestyle products under the brands of Ninebot and Segway.

Based on this license, Nine Tech Co., Ltd. plans to develop and produce its own innovative electric two-wheelers with special safety features. With this product, Nine Tech Co., Ltd. is opening up a new product segment with high global market potential.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/segway-ninebot-concludes-license-agreement-with-bmw-group-with-the-aim-of-developing-a-new-safety-e-scooter-302311895.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.