Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2024) - Leon's and The Brick, two of Canada's leading retailers of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics, have been notified by the Competition Bureau of an inquiry into their advertising practices.

The Competition Bureau was granted a Federal court order to advance its investigation. The order requires Leon's and The Brick to produce records and information relevant to the Bureau's investigation. This is standard procedure for all inquiries of this nature.

"Leon's has been a part of Canadian households for 115 years, and The Brick for 53," said Audrey Hyams Romoff, corporate spokesperson for Leon's and The Brick. "Both companies offer consumers great products at great prices, providing excellent value. To further their compliance efforts, both Leon's and The Brick have established longstanding protocols to meet advertising standards."

Leon's and The Brick are committed to complying with all regulatory requirements and are cooperating with the Bureau. No determinations or conclusions have been made at this time.

Leon's and The Brick offer Canadian consumers a wide range of home furnishings, mattresses, electronics and appliances. Leon's, founded in 1909, operates 85 stores across the country. The Brick established in 1971, operates 209 locations across Canada. Leon's and The Brick are divisions of Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF).

