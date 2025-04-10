Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 299 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

