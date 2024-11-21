Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Establishes a Strategic Hub for Electric Boat Sales, Rentals, and Distribution, Marking a Milestone at Dania Pointe's Grand Opening of Aileron Residences

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR), a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, is excited to announce its participation in the grand opening of Aileron. The grand opening marks a launch sale event for the prestigious residential project on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 5 PM, at the Aileron Sales Centre, 50 South Bryan Road, Dania Beach Florida. Vision Marine will be on-site showcasing two Fantail 217 electric boats and Groupe Beneteau's Four Winns H2e Bowrider which was recently acclaimed as "Bowrider of the Year" by Boating Magazine. These boats are available for purchase on Vision Electric Boat's website at visionelectricboats.com.

In October 2021, Vision Marine secured its role in the Aileron project under an agreement which includes exclusive use of 400 lineal feet of commercial docks at this prime waterfront location. This agreement highlights Vision Marine's integral role in the project and establishes Aileron as a premier product sales location of Vision Marine's "E-Motion" Powertrain System, supported by a rental center, distribution hub, and an electric boat club to serve residents and visitors alike.

The grand opening of Aileron celebrates the official launch of condo sales for this iconic waterfront development and underscores Vision Marine's involvement as the future operator of both, its exclusive electric boat rental center and club, and a key distribution hub for its innovative electric boats.

Aileron Residences - https://aileronresidences.com/

Aileron Residential Project: A Landmark Waterfront Community

Located adjacent to the vibrant Dania Pointe shopping and entertainment district, the estimated $300 million Aileron project is a 17-story high-end residential complex featuring 380 luxury residences. Developed by LYND Living, a Texas-based leader in real estate innovation, Aileron offers a unique combination of small-town charm and big-city sophistication, with waterfront access and modern amenities that redefine coastal living.

The Power of Foresight

"Our foresight in identifying opportunities has been a key factor in securing prime locations like this one," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO of Vision Marine. "This location, formerly home to Nautical Ventures' dealership, is especially personal to me, as I've been docking boats here with my family since 2017 using our Bruce 22. Even then, I could envision this site as a premier sales point with its ideal canal network for electric boating. This ability to see potential is at the core of our success, driving us to create exceptional opportunities for boaters and customers alike."

A Developer's Perspective

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Vision Marine Technologies to bring a new level of innovation and sustainability to Aileron," said A. David Lynd, CEO of LYND Living. "Vision Marine's products and services align perfectly with our vision for creating a modern, community-focused residential project that embraces waterfront living and provides exceptional amenities for our residents and visitors."

Positioning for Long-Term Viability in Florida

We believe Florida is recognized as the Boating Capital of the United States and represents a vital market for Vision Marine's growth. Establishing a strategic hub at the Aileron project provides Vision Marine with a solid foundation for long-term commercial viability. The facility will act as Vision Marine's primary sales location, supported by its rental operations, an exclusive electric boat club, and a distribution hub to facilitate adoption of sustainable boating solutions in the region.

A Collaborative Step with LYND Living

Vision Marine's involvement in the Aileron project marks the first step in what could become a broader collaboration with LYND Living. As Vision Marine establishes its presence in the electric boating market, the company sees tremendous potential in partnering on future LYND projects. "Our success at Aileron could lead to further integration of sustainable boating amenities in LYND's upcoming developments."

About LYND Living

LYND Living is a Texas-based real estate firm focused on delivering exceptional residential experiences through innovative design, community-focused amenities, and strategic partnerships. With a legacy spanning over 40 years, LYND has developed and managed over 20,000 residential units nationwide, including multifamily properties, high-rises, mid-rises, and built-to-rent communities. LYND's commitment to creating vibrant, sustainable communities makes it a natural partner for projects like Aileron, which combine luxury living with innovative amenities.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a pioneer in electric boating, recognized for its innovative E-Motion Electric Marine Powertrain Technology that delivers a superior, zero-emission boating experience. With a commitment to sustainability, Vision Marine combines cutting-edge technology, high-performance propulsion, and eco-friendly systems to transform the marine industry.

