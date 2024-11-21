Trina Solar says it has achieved a record efficiency of 26. 58% for a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell. The Chinese manufacturer says Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) has independently verified the result. Trina Solar has achieving a power conversion efficiency of 26. 58% for its large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) has independently verified the result, according to the Chinese PV module manufacturer. "This marks the first time that n-type TOPCon cell efficiency has surpassed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...