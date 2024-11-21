ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), an insurance major, on Thursday announced financial targets for the period 2025 to 2027.By the end of 2027, the company expects core earnings per share growth of over 9 percent, with core return on equity of more than 23 percent, and cumulative cash remittances of over $19 billion.For Commercial Insurance, the Group expects business operating profit to exceed $4.2 billion and middle market gross written premiums to surpass $10 billion by the end of 2027.Under Life insurance, protection gross written premiums are expected to increase to a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent and further growth in capital-light unit-linked business.Zurich's protection business, which represents almost 60 percent of the Life business operating profit, will be consolidated under a single global unit.Farmers insurance aims to grow policies in force and the Farmers Exchanges expect sustainable mid-single digit gross written premium growth over the next three years.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX