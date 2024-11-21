DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German arms maker, announced on Thursday that it has bagged an order for clearing explosive ordnances in the Baltic Sea to safely connect an offshore windmill farm to the power grid.The value of this commissioning is within a low double-digit million euros range.Rheinmetall will clear the area to enable grid operator 50Hertz to lay offshore extra-high voltage cables and install two offshore platforms off the coast of the Fischland-Darß region.This project involves Rheinmetall AG as the project lead, alongside specialized firms from Germany and Norway.This order was placed by grid operator 50Hertz within the OST-6-1 project and contains the detection of contaminations, their identification, documentation, and hence, the recovery of explosive ordnances.Recovered transportable contaminated waste and remains of weapons will be handed over to the authorities.The offshore work to be carried out by Rheinmetall Project Solutions GmbH began in July and is expected to be completed in May 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX