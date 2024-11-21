BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK), a German lending major, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Carsten Schmitt as chief financial officer to succeed Bettina Orlopp.Orlopp has been serving as CFO, since March 2020 and has additionally held the role of CEO since October 1. The handover is planned to be completed by spring 2025 at the latest.Schmitt joins Commerzbank from Danske Bank, where he had been the Executive Vice President of Group Strategy and M&A.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX