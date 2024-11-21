WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trimble (TRMB) said that Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has selected Trimble, as its premier fleet management provider - servicing 100 percent of PFG's fleet business and doubling the number of trucks managed with Trimble in-cab technology from 4,000 to more than 8,000.Trimble noted that it will provide fleet management and telematics solutions to vehicles across PFG's three business segments including Performance Foodservice Core-Mark and Vistar. All PFG vehicles will be equipped with Trimble Instinct, Trimble's in-cab ecosystem that seamlessly connects drivers and back-office staff to boost safety, compliance and efficiency.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX