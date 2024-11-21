Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFCY | ISIN: CNE100003ZR0 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRINA SOLAR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 13:07 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trina Solar Co., Ltd: Trinasolar announces efficiency of 26.58% for n-type TOPCon cells, setting the 28th world record

Finanznachrichten News

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar announced that its industrial larger-area 350.4 cm2n-type bifacial i-TOPCon solar cells has achieved 26.58% efficiency, setting a new record for large-area industrial TOPCon solar cell. This has been certificated by the calibration center in the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH CalTeC) in Germany. This is the 28th time that Trinasolar has set and broken the world record in cell/module conversion efficiency or output power, further underscoring the company's strong innovation capabilities.

The record-breaking solar cell used the innovative rectangle wafer design that was first invented by Trinasolar. The substrate is n-type phosphorus-doped Cz silicon wafer with a high minority carrier lifetime. By integrating with tunnel oxide passivating contact, advanced boron-doped emitter, advanced light trapping and very fine line printing technologies, the front side efficiency reaches 26.58% for this industrial size bifacial n-type i-TOPCon cell.

"We are pleased to announce the wonderful result achieved by our research team," said Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO at Trinasolar. "This achievement demonstrates the strong technical potential of TOPCon solar cells. Trinasolar will continue to invest on the R&D of TOPCon solar cells and modules, making TOPCon the most competitive technology while strengthening intellectual property protection and keeping advanced technologies firmly in our hands."

Last month, Trinasolar announced that its industrial larger-area 210 ×182 mm² n-type bifacial i-TOPCon cell has achieved an efficiency of 25.9%, breaking the 7-year-long world record created by Fraunhofer. It only took Trinasolar a month to increase the efficiency of TOPCon solar cell from 25.9% to 26.58%. This impressive achievement indicates enormous potential of TOPCon solar cell and further solidifies Trinasolar's leadership in the PV industry.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-announces-efficiency-of-26-58-for-n-type-topcon-cells-setting-the-28th-world-record-302312847.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.