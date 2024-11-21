Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 877243 | ISIN: US1263891053 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.11.24
21:58 Uhr
13,250 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CSP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CSP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024 14:14 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CSP, Inc.: F500 Electric Energy Producer Selects ARIA AZT PROTECT to Stop Malicious Cyberattacks

Finanznachrichten News

Large growing independent retail energy producer begins to deploy ARIA AZT PROTECT across its footprint of over 30 plants

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions announced a new customer in the energy sector.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, focusing on stopping all forms of zero-day malware, ransomware as well as nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. Ensuring the highest level of protection for critical infrastructure.

The Energy Sector is one of the most targeted industries and has been hit hard by zero-day malware and ransomware which today's cybersecurity solutions struggle to stop. Since the war in Ukraine, nation-state-sponsored attacks have also focused on this sector's critical infrastructure which bypasses today's leading protection measures.

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop both categories of attacks as they land on each plant's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical production applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks such as malware and ransomware from executing. Furthermore, they disrupt the techniques nation-state attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

"Energy providers need a better approach to providing cybersecurity. Today's approaches are too complex for most plant operators to deploy, let alone effectively staff and operate 24x7. AZT PROTECT has solved this by offering a fully automated system that can be deployed quickly to provide proven round-the-clock protection" said Gary Southwell Chief Executive of the ARIA HPP Division of CSP Inc. "This large energy producer chose AZT PROTECT because it's custom-built for their OT environments, running as effectively on legacy equipment in gas and coal-fired operations as it is in modern locked-down air-gapped nuclear power plants. While allowing energy operators to stay compliant with increasingly stringent regulatory and industry requirements."

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ: CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

Media Contact

Gary Southwell
Chief Executive of the ARIA HPP Division of CSP Inc.
ARIA Cybersecurity
info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.