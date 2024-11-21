CSP, Inc.: F500 Electric Energy Producer Selects ARIA AZT PROTECT to Stop Malicious Cyberattacks

Large growing independent retail energy producer begins to deploy ARIA AZT PROTECT across its footprint of over 30 plants

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions announced a new customer in the energy sector.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT zero trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, focusing on stopping all forms of zero-day malware, ransomware as well as nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run. Ensuring the highest level of protection for critical infrastructure.

The Energy Sector is one of the most targeted industries and has been hit hard by zero-day malware and ransomware which today's cybersecurity solutions struggle to stop. Since the war in Ukraine, nation-state-sponsored attacks have also focused on this sector's critical infrastructure which bypasses today's leading protection measures.

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop both categories of attacks as they land on each plant's most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical production applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks such as malware and ransomware from executing. Furthermore, they disrupt the techniques nation-state attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

"Energy providers need a better approach to providing cybersecurity. Today's approaches are too complex for most plant operators to deploy, let alone effectively staff and operate 24x7. AZT PROTECT has solved this by offering a fully automated system that can be deployed quickly to provide proven round-the-clock protection" said Gary Southwell Chief Executive of the ARIA HPP Division of CSP Inc. "This large energy producer chose AZT PROTECT because it's custom-built for their OT environments, running as effectively on legacy equipment in gas and coal-fired operations as it is in modern locked-down air-gapped nuclear power plants. While allowing energy operators to stay compliant with increasingly stringent regulatory and industry requirements."

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ: CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

