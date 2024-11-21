OSE Immunotherapeutics' final analysis of the CoTikiS trial in ulcerative colitis (UC) confirmed that Lusvertikimab met the primary endpoint with statistical significance, highlighting its potential to offer a clinically meaningful solution for the condition. In our view, this marks a positive step forward for the candidate, which, to our knowledge, has a unique mechanism of action to address chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. We believe that OSE plans to advance this programme to the next stages of development (Phase IIb or Phase III) once a partner is onboard. Based on the encouraging full results, we have increased our probability of success for Lusvertikimab in UC to 35% (from 17%), resulting in a valuation upgrade for OSE to €541.2m or €24.8/share (from €465.7m or €21.3/share previously).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...