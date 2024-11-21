Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 5322 | ISIN: VG0000TELEG0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
TELEGRAM MESSENGER INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 17:55 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COCA Wallet Launches on Telegram, Simplifying Crypto Access for Millions of Users

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- COCA Wallet, a leading non-custodial crypto wallet with debit card, is thrilled to announce its official launch on Telegram.

COCA Wallet Launches on Telegram, Simplifying Crypto Access for Millions of Users

By integrating directly into Telegram, one of the world's largest messaging platforms with over 800 million active users, COCA Wallet is transforming how people manage their digital assets. As Telegram solidifies its position in the crypto space with blockchain-friendly features, COCA's launch as a mini-app brings unparalleled convenience. Users can now access and manage their cryptocurrencies effortlessly without the need for additional apps or complex setups. This milestone simplifies cryptocurrency management for everyone-from newcomers to seasoned users.

Key Features of COCA Wallet on Telegram:

  • Complete Wallet Management - Send, receive, and track portfolio with ease.
  • Cross-Chain Swaps - Trade tokens across 13+ blockchains with zero fees (network fees apply).
  • COCA Mastercard Integration - Spend crypto online or in stores seamlessly.
  • Non-Custodial and Secure - Full control of assets with advanced encryption and MPC technology.

"Telegram has become a cornerstone for crypto adoption by offering intuitive and accessible solutions. With COCA Wallet's integration, we're empowering users to explore the world of digital currencies, whether they're experienced users or just starting out," said Vasili Paula, CEO at COCA Wallet.

With Telegram's ongoing innovations and COCA's cutting-edge features, managing digital assets has never been easier, safer, or more accessible.

Getting started with COCA Wallet on Telegram is simple. Users can visit the step-by-step guide on the COCA blog, or dive right in and try COCA on Telegram here.

About COCA
COCA is a next-generation crypto super app designed to simplify and secure the crypto experience for users worldwide. With advanced features and seamless integration, COCA is shaping the future of digital asset management. Learn more at coca.xyz.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564557/COCA.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2338075/5042375/COCA_Logo.jpg

COCA Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coca-wallet-launches-on-telegram-simplifying-crypto-access-for-millions-of-users-302313307.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.