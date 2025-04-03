Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TNJ) ("Boba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that WERD Studios has joined Cherry Labs as a strategic advisor, receiving both equity and a monthly retainer in exchange for its ongoing support. Together with its parent company, Boba, WERD Studios will play a key role in guiding Cherry's product development, go-to-market strategy, and community engagement efforts as the project scales.

In addition to the advisory agreement dated April 1, 2025, Boba and WERD Studios have invested USD$50,000 each into Cherry Labs L.L.C., the team behind a high-performing Telegram-based AI bot. The investment was made as part of a strategic seed round at a USD$9 million fully diluted market capitalization for $CHERRY.

With the $CHERRY token set to launch in mid-April, Boba and WERD Studios are positioned to participate in the project's next phase of growth, with 15% of tokens becoming tradable at launch and the remaining 85% set to unlock over the following nine months. Management of Boba believes that this structure reflects a long-term commitment to the Cherry ecosystem and its continued expansion.

"What excites me most about Cherry Labs is that it's already proven itself with real revenue and strong product-market fit. Our company, Amino Rewards has used the bot in our community chat for several months now. We're thrilled to support a product that we genuinely love and believe in," said Andrew Shore, CEO of WERD Studios.

"WERD Studios has been a crucial partner in support, funding and business development opportunities for the growing Cherry ecosystem and we are thrilled to have them be a part of our team," said Mohammed Ali, CEO of Cherry Labs.

About Cherry AI

Cherry AI, a fast-growing ecosystem of Web3 tools designed to deliver real utility and generate sustainable revenue across multiple blockchain networks. With a focus on innovation and monetization, Cherry AI offers features like multichain trending listings, raid coordination, buy bot services, and advertising placements-already driving millions in revenue.

Future products such as the Cherry Launchpad will further expand its ecosystem, helping new Web3 projects go to market while creating new monetization opportunities. Cherry Labs operates on a balanced revenue model, supporting both operational growth and community-driven initiatives through its native token, $CHERRY.

https://www.cherrybot.ai/

About Boba Mint Holdings Ltd.

Boba Mint Holdings Ltd. is a forward-thinking blockchain gaming and digital innovation company. With a 50% ownership of WERD Studios, Boba Mint Holdings is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of mobile technology and entertainment.

