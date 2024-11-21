BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Exclusive Networks (Euronext Paris: EXN), a global leader in cybersecurity, announces the acquisition of 100% of Cloudrise, a security services provider specializing in Managed Services (MS) and Professional Services (PS) for leading Security Access Service Edge (SASE), Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), and Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) solutions.

This acquisition marks a further step in Exclusive Networks' strategy to enrich its global service capabilities by leveraging Cloudrise's advanced expertise with some of the fastest-growing cybersecurity vendors, such as Netskope, BigID and Cyera. It will also strengthen Exclusive Networks' capabilities in the U.S. while enabling Cloudrise to deliver its portfolio of innovative services to a broader global audience. Clients and partners of both organizations will benefit from Exclusive Networks' infrastructure, global reach, and robust service delivery, combined with Cloudrise's specialized focus on SASE, DSPM and CNAPP services.

Headquartered in Grand Junction, Colorado, United States, Cloudrise was founded in 2019 by Rob Eggebrecht (CEO), Joe Infantino (COO) and Hillary Laird (CRO), and currently provides an innovative portfolio of system integration services, enabling over 100 value-added resellers and system integrators. The company maintains delivery centers in USA, the UK and Colombia.

Cloudrise will continue to operate under its established brand within the Exclusive Networks ecosystem, maintaining its focus on innovation and client satisfaction. The combined strength will ensure Cloudrise clients experience an uninterrupted commitment to service excellence, while gaining access to Exclusive Networks' extensive cybersecurity solutions and resources.

Jesper Trolle, CEO of Exclusive Networks, commented:

"The acquisition of Cloudrise is another important step in our growth strategy in the United States and will significantly strengthen our global service capabilities in high-growth security segments, and in particular in SASE and DSPM. We are delighted to welcome Rob Eggebrecht and the Cloudrise team to Exclusive. From the start of our commercial collaboration at the end of 2022, it was clear that joining forces would create a compelling value proposition for vendors, partners and end-users alike. By combining Cloudrise's industrial know-how, solid technical expertise and proven distribution service delivery model with Exclusive Networks' global network of vendors, partners and geographic reach, we are strengthening our leading position as the trusted cybersecurity specialist, delivering high value-added services worldwide."

Rob Eggebrecht, Co-Founder and CEO of Cloudrise added:

"We are excited to join the Exclusive Networks family, a company that shares our commitment to innovation, customer success, and a forward-thinking approach to cybersecurity. As a "Partner's Partner", we will enable our existing reseller network to extend and deepen their global reach - providing world-class solutions to organizations. Together, we are well-positioned to empower more organizations to safeguard their most valuable assets and navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity environment."

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.

About Cloudrise

Cloudrise is a security services provider focused on protecting organizations' data - wherever it resides. On prem, in the cloud, or anyplace in between, Cloudrise is an extension of the team, tailoring our scalable service model to security needs across the entire data lifecycle. We build, deploy, optimize, and manage forward-thinking data security programs on market-leading platforms. With centers of excellence in Colorado and London, our experience spans industries, geographies, and organizational sizes, demonstrating the success of our innovative and proven security talent acquisition and retention solution. Cloudrise can be found at www.cloudrise.com or on LinkedIn.

