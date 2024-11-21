Wichita, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - The Grounds Guys of Wichita is basking in the glory of multiple prestigious awards and honors received at the recent Reunion 2024 event hosted by their national franchisor. Owner Jeff Baker was personally selected by brand president Lori Johnson to receive the coveted President's Award in recognition of his exceptional dedication to the business and brand.





The Grounds Guys of Wichita President's Award

"Receiving this award is an incredible honor," said an elated Jeff Baker. "It's a testament to the hard work and passion our team brings every day to create beautiful outdoor spaces for our homeowners in Wichita and the surrounding communities."

In addition to the President's Award, The Grounds Guys of Wichita racked up an impressive array of accolades at the event held in Grapevine, Texas. They took home the 2023 Summit Award for earning the highest rebates from preferred vendors and achieved the elite Top Gun status by ranking among the top 2.5% of all franchises-earning the celebrated Admiral title.

These latest awards build on the company's growing reputation for excellence, having previously been named:

2022 Franchisee of the Year,

2021 Office Professional of the Year, and the

2018 Sales Professional of the Year

With a team of three backflow-certified, licensed irrigation technicians holding a master irrigator's license for Kansas, The Grounds Guys offers comprehensive Wichita landscaping services. Their services range from irrigation and seasonal maintenance to specialty projects like hardscaping and landscape lighting-all delivered with a commitment to customized, top-quality results.

"Our success is deeply rooted in our team's dedication to going above and beyond for our clients," Baker explained. "We take the time to understand each customer's unique needs and tastes, crafting customized solutions that bring their vision to life while enhancing their property's curb appeal and value."

The Grounds Guys' commitment to excellence extends far beyond just top-notch landscaping services in Wichita. The company prides itself on building lasting relationships with its customers and being an active member of the local community. From supporting local charities and events to implementing sustainable practices, they strive to make a positive impact.

For more details on The Grounds Guys of Wichita's award-winning services, visit https://www.groundsguys.com/east-wichita/ or call (316) 854-1443.





The Grounds Guys of Wichita Award-Winning Landscaping Service

About The Grounds Guys of Wichita

A locally owned and operated business located at 1816 N Wabash Ave, Wichita, KS 67214, The Grounds Guys of Wichita offers a full suite of landscaping services tailored to residential and commercial clients in Wichita and nearby areas like Andover, Augusta, Derby, and El Dorado. With a steadfast focus on quality and customer satisfaction, the company strives to beautify properties through personalized, eco-friendly solutions.

