Freitag, 22.11.2024
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
WKN: A3DHXT | ISIN: SE0017131071 | Ticker-Symbol: QY5
Frankfurt
22.11.24
08:16 Uhr
0,070 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHGOLD AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHGOLD AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.11.2024 10:00 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northgold AB: Northgold AB releases Interim Report for July-September 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Stockholm, 22 November 2024. Northgold AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: "NG", "Northgold" or the "Company") today published its Interim Report for the third quarter 2024.

Financial highlights of third quarter 2024 (Group, consolidated)

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 0 (Q3 2023: KSEK 0).
  • Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled KSEK -1,718 (Q3 2023: KSEK -2,618).
  • Earnings per share after financial items amounted to SEK -0.14 (Q3 2023: SEK -0.26).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was KSEK -1,172 (Q3 2023: KSEK -3,326).

Financial highlights of first nine months 2024 (Group, consolidated)

  • Net sales amounted to KSEK 0 (9M 2023: KSEK 0).
  • Operating profit/loss after financial items totalled KSEK -8,483 (9M 2023: KSEK -10,441).
  • Earnings per share after financial items amounted to SEK -0.56 (9M 2023: SEK -0.92).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was KSEK -7,417 (9M 2023: KSEK -10,321).

Significant events during the period July-September 2024

  • In August, Northgold updates their strategy and resolves on a rights issue of units of approximately SEK 15.2 million. According to the new strategy, the Company will maintain the current asset base in a cost-effective manner, while continuing to evaluate potential partnerships and collaborations as well as structured deals and opportunities.
  • The Rights Issue of units concluded on September 24, 2024, was subscribed to 50.0 per cent, including underwriting commitments. The Company raised approximately SEK 7.6 million before issuing costs and the repayment of a SEK 1.3 million bridge loan. The issue was registered October 7.

For the full report, please download the attached PDF. The full report is also available at https://northgoldab.com/financial-reports/.

Further information
Seppo Tuovinen, CEO of Northgold AB
ir@northgoldab.com
Website: www.northgoldab.com
Follow us: www.linkedin.com/company/northgold

Northgold is a Swedish-listed gold exploration and development Company focused on advancing multiple, co-located, resource-stage projects in the Middle Ostrobothnia Gold Belt (MOGB) of Central Finland, including the Kopsa Gold-Copper project, the Kiimala Trend Gold project, and the Hirsikangas Gold project. The Company strives to grow its gold mineral resources, make new gold discoveries, and ultimately extract gold from these under-explored areas in Central Finland.www.northgoldab.com. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55 info@augment.se, is acting as the Company's Certified Adviser.

This information is information that Northgold AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-11-22 10:00 CET.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
