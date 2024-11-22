Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Upward adjustment of expectations for the financial year 2023/24

22.11.2024 07:19:56 CET | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Inside information

Based on the preliminary and non-audited financial figures, Per Aarsleff Holding A/S estimates that the Group's revenue for the entire financial year 2023/24 will exceed expectations and add up to approximately DKK 21.7 billion against the previous announcements of DKK 21-21.4 billion.

There is also an increase in the Group's EBIT which is now estimated to approximately DKK 1,100 million against the previously announced range of DKK 1,000-1,050 million. The positive change is based on the Group's segment Ground Engineering that reports significantly increased earnings above expectations in the fourth quarter, and because the segments Pipe Technologies, Rail and Construction are reporting slightly higher earnings. The segment Technical Solutions is reporting figures within the already expected range.

The annual report of 2023/24 of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S will be published according to plan on Thursday 19 December 2024.

Contacts

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen, Administrerende koncerndirektør / Group CEO, +45 8744 2222

About Per Aarsleff Holding A/S

The Aarsleff Group is a building construction and civil engineering group with an international scope and a market leading position in Denmark. The Group comprises a portfolio of independent, competitive companies each with their own specialist expertise.