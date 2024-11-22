Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - Railtown AI Technologies Inc. (CSE: RAIL) (OTCQB: RLAIF) ("Railtown AI', "Railtown" or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II certification, underscoring its dedication to data security, privacy, and compliance. This certification was awarded following an independent audit that validated the company's adherence to the strict standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The SOC 2 Type II audit evaluated Railtown's internal controls and policies for handling customer data based on five trust service criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Achieving SOC 2 certification reflects Railtown's proactive approach to protecting sensitive information and building customer trust.

"We are thrilled to receive this certification, which reinforces our commitment to safeguarding our client's data with the highest level of security and compliance practices," said Cory Brandolini, CEO at Railtown AI. "Our team has worked diligently to meet these standards, which are a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone at Railtown in delivering secure and reliable services."

With SOC 2 Type II certification, Railtown enhances its position as a trusted partner to its clients by ensuring that all operational controls are designed to maintain data integrity and security at all times. The company is committed to continuous improvements and will maintain rigorous compliance protocols to meet the evolving needs of the industries it serves. SOC 2 Type II certification will build trust with Railtown's customers, reduce sales friction, provide access to larger markets, and enhance our brand reputation.

Option Grants

The company also announces that it has granted 2,800,000 incentive stock options to employees, directors, officers, and consultants. The incentive stock options have an exercise price of $0.50 per share and expire on November 22, 2029.

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. As the result of the above grants, the company has 7,175,000 options issued, representing 5.4% of the issued and outstanding share capital.

About Railtown AI Technologies

Railtown AI, a Microsoft Partner, is a cloud-based Application General Intelligence Platform called Conductor. Artificial intelligence and automation that performs tasks as well as streamlining, enhancing, and accelerating Developer Productivity Engineering (DPE) through Speed, Quality, Automation and Best Practices which are the cornerstones and foundation of the Conductor platform.

We purposely built the Conductor platform to help Software Companies and Software Developers save time on redundant tasks, improve productivity, drive down costs, and accelerate developer velocity. Railtown's proprietary AI technology, designed to enable our clients to be more productive and profitable, is accessible on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace.

