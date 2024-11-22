BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Lufax Holding Ltd. (LU), a Chinese financial services firm, Friday announced that its Executive Director and Co-CEO Gregory Dean Gibb has retired to focus on personal matters, effective from November 22.Further, the Board has appointed Shibang Guo and Hui Liu as non-executive directors. In addition, CFO Alston Peiqing Zhu will be appointed as an executive director.Non-Executive Director Yuqiang Huang and Independent Non-Executive Director Xudong Zhang have also served their resignations due to changes in their personal work arrangements.The Board changes are effective from November 22.Thursday, LU had closed 2.90% lesser at $2.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.In the pre-market, LU is now trading at $2.32, down 0.85%.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX