Cytta Corp. and bSafe Join Forces to Revolutionize Personal and Public Safety with Innovative Crisis Alert and Emergency Response Solution

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), a leader in advanced secure communication and video streaming technology, has partnered with bSafe Group AS ("bSafe"), a global innovator in personal safety applications, to launch a cutting-edge combined suite of comprehensive safety solutions that promise to redefine how individuals, schools, law enforcement agencies, and communities approach safety, security, and emergency management. This strategic partnership will integrate Cytta's advanced platforms (CyttaCOMMS and CyttaCARES) with bSafe's industry-leading technologies, creating the CYTTAbSAFE personal security solution addressing the growing demand for personal, scalable, real-time safety and security solutions in the U.S. and Europe.

A Partnership to Transform Safety Solutions Nationwide

The collaboration between Cytta Corp. and bSafe unites two powerhouse technologies: bSafe's personal safety app, hardware and a software platform with API's under 'AboutbSafe' (www.getbsafe.com) and CyttaCARES, Cytta's Crisis Alert and Response Emergency System delivering school safety and security through their proprietary app and software platform. Together, these platforms will deliver robust, user-friendly solutions for individuals, institutions, and government agencies, ensuring safety, security, and peace of mind. With bSafe's mobile application, marketed as CYTTAbSAFE, providing personal safety SOS applications that prevent and document crime, violence, and emergencies and CyttaCARES a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions, the partnership offers a holistic approach to crisis management and personal and institutional safety.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with bSafe to provide innovative safety solutions that empower individuals and safeguard communities," said Natalia Sokolova, President of Cytta Corp. "This partnership solidifies Cytta's leadership in the safety, security, and emergency management industry, embodying the principles of TrueWealth-a philosophy Cytta applies to its business, where safety and well-being are the foundations of a fulfilled life. By merging cutting-edge technology with a commitment to innovation and impact, we are addressing one of the most pressing needs of our time: delivering real-time solutions for personal and public safety in today's often dangerous and unpredictable world."

Key Features and Benefits for Personal and Public Safety

The combined offerings of bSafe and Cytta Corp. provide unmatched features that enhance personal and institutional safety:

bSafe Application SOS Technology

Voice-Activated Alerts : Trigger emergency alerts discreetly, even when you can't access your phone.

Live Video Streaming : Share real-time video and audio with trusted contacts or responders during emergencies.

Follow Me Functionality : Enable friends or family to track your location in real-time, ensuring peace of mind during solo activities.

BSafe BluetoothEmergency Button : The bSafe app can connect to a remote Bluetooth bSafe emergency button and wristband that activates an SOS alert and video recording, adding an additional layer of safety for users on the go. When your mobile phone is out of reach the bSafe remote safety button has your back. CyttaCARES for Institutions

Two-Way Secure Communication : Real-time video and data sharing between institutions and emergency responders.

Incident Documentation : Provides live-streamed evidence to assist law enforcement in effective and accountable responses.

Seamless Integration: Designed for schools, law enforcement agencies, and businesses to ensure faster, coordinated crisis responses.

Real-World Impact: How Cytta and bSafe are Enhancing Lives

From college students walking home late at night to schools in lockdown situations, the bSafe and CyttaCARES platforms are already making a tangible difference:

Personal Safety : A jogger wearing the bSafe Button can instantly trigger an SOS alert during an emergency, sharing live video and location with loved ones.

School Security : In a lockdown scenario, CyttaCARES allows administrators to share live video and GPS data with first responders, ensuring faster and more effective crisis management.

Law Enforcement Coordination: Police departments using CyttaCOMMS can activate live-streamed drone footage during tactical operations, providing officers with the critical information needed to act decisively.

A Growing Market for Safety Technology

The personal safety market is experiencing explosive growth, driven by rising concerns over crime, violence, and emergency preparedness. With this partnership, Cytta Corp. and bSafe are uniquely positioned to lead this revolution. Research shows consumers are demanding intuitive, real-time safety tools, and this alliance directly meets that need, delivering solutions that protect individuals and empower institutions.

"Our goal is to create a safer future by combining the best of personal and public safety technologies," said Rich Larsen, CEO of bSafe Group AS. "Together with Cytta Corp., we are taking a giant step toward ensuring help is always just a tap away."

Positioning Cytta Corp. for Market Leadership

With the upcoming national rollout of CYTTAbSAFE and the integration of CyttaCARES into educational and public safety institutions, Cytta Corp. is positioned to become a dominant player in the personal and public safety markets. By offering innovative, scalable solutions that cater to both individuals and organizations, Cytta is leading the way in redefining safety and emergency management.

Join the Safety Revolution - Make America Safe Again (MASA)

As Cytta and bSafe continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, the Companies remain steadfast in their commitment to protecting lives and creating safer communities. For more information about Cytta Corp. and bSafe, and to learn how their groundbreaking solutions are changing lives, visit www.cytta.com or contact info@cyttacorp.com.

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp. (OTCQB) is at the cutting edge of video streaming and communication command and control solutions, driving innovation to enhance operational efficiency and public safety. Our flagship product, CyttaCOMMS, ensures secure, real-time video streaming across any drone brand, providing seamless integration and heightened situational awareness for law enforcement and emergency responders. Cytta's innovative new product, CyttaCARES, is a game-changer in ensuring the safety and well-being of children in educational institutions and beyond. CyttaAIR, a groundbreaking platform designed to innovate and consolidate the best drone hardware, software, and resources for Federal and State Law Enforcement Agencies. Cytta's CyttaCOMP ISTAR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance) technology delivers real-time compression of video streams with ultra-low latency.

About bSafe Group AS

bSafe Group AS is a leading European developer of personal safety applications that prevent and document crime, violence, and emergencies. Their app features live video streaming, SOS alerts, voice-activated recording, and GPS tracking, serving individuals, businesses, and municipalities around the world. bSafe also offers a hardware platform with Bluetooth-enabled buttons and wristbands for quick emergency alerts, alongside a software platform with API integrations for seamless system connectivity.

Contact Information

bSafe Group AS

Rich Larsen, CEO

Email: rich.larsen@getbsafe.com

Website: www.getbsafe.com

Cytta Corp.

Toll-Free: 1-877-CYTTAUS (298-8287)

Local: 1-740-CYTTAUS (298-8287)

Website: www.cytta.com

Email: info@cyttacorp.com

Natalia Sokolova, President & COO

Direct: (424) 333-0595 (or message)

Email: Natalia@cytta.com

Gary Campbell, CEO

Direct: (702) 900-7022 (or message)

Email: Gary@cytta.com

Mike Elliott, VP of Business Development

Email: mikeelliott@cytta.com

Phone: (689) 222-8708 (or message)

