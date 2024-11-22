Anzeige
Freitag, 22.11.2024
WKN: 890331 | ISIN: SG9999000020 | Ticker-Symbol: FXI
Tradegate
22.11.24
12:28 Uhr
39,405 Euro
+0,720
+1,86 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Singapur
API GROUP
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
API GROUP CORPORATION35,000+4,17 %
FLEX LTD39,405+1,86 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.