SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com will invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, bringing its total investment in the artificial intelligence startup to $8 billion. Despite the increased funding, Amazon will remain a minority investor, Anthropic stated in a blog post.Anthropic noted that the expanded partnership designates Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud and training partner.The company stated that it is collaborating closely with Annapurna Labs at AWS on the development and optimization of future generations of Trainium accelerators, enhancing the capabilities of specialized machine learning hardware.This partnership aims to establish a robust technological foundation-from silicon to software-that will drive the next generation of AI research and development. By combining Anthropic's expertise in advanced AI systems with AWS's world-class infrastructure, the collaboration seeks to deliver a secure, enterprise-ready platform that provides organizations of all sizes access to cutting-edge AI technology.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX