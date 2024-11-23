LONDON (dpa-AFX) - CVC Capital Partners is one of the companies considering potential bids for all or parts of ITV plc (ITV.L), according to Sky News.The broadcaster's depressed share price and uncertainty around its strategy have prompted renewed interest from investors. CVC, along with an unnamed European broadcaster, is reportedly evaluating the possibility of a deal.The report suggested that CVC may be particularly interested in ITV Studios, while the European broadcaster could focus on ITV's broadcasting division, which includes the ITVX streaming platform.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX