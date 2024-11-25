LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American PLC (AAUKY.PK) Monday said it has agreed to sell its remaining steelmaking coal business to Peabody Energy for up to $3.775 billion.This cash consideration includes an upfront payment of $2.05 billion at close, and $725 million in four installments starting from one year after the closing the deal. Anglo American is also entitled to get up to $1 billion, depending on certain favorable events in the future.The company is selling four steelmaking coal mines- Moranbah North, Grosvenor, Aquila, and Capcoal, located in Australia. It had already announced the sale of its 33.3 percent stake in Jellinbah Group Pty Ltd, a provider of coal mining services, for about $1.1 billion.'In steelmaking coal, through a combination of today's announced Transaction and our previously announced agreement to sell our interest in Jellinbah, we stand to unlock up to US$4.9 billion of value, reflecting the high quality of the assets and adding to our balance sheet resilience,' said Duncan Wanblad, Chief Executive of Anglo American.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX