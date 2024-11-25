Thyssenkrupp has taken decisive action to stabilize its steel division's future by securing a binding financial commitment for the next two years. This strategic move follows a positive going-concern assessment conducted by independent auditors through an IDW-S11 evaluation. The decision comes in the wake of the termination of the control and profit transfer agreement in September, marking a significant shift in the company's operational structure. The financial pledge aims to ensure adequate liquidity for the steel business, which has been facing considerable challenges in recent years.

Market Response and Analyst Outlook

Initial market reaction to the announcement remained subdued, with the stock experiencing modest fluctuations. Despite showing early losses, shares managed to edge slightly higher during trading. However, analysts maintain a cautious stance, with Barclays reducing its price target from €4.40 to €4.00 and maintaining an "underweight" rating. The steel division's ongoing restructuring efforts, combined with weak economic conditions and rising costs associated with climate-friendly transformation, continue to pose significant challenges for the company's future performance.

