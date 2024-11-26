Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
26.11.24
09:53 Uhr
56,37 Euro
-0,59
-1,04 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,3556,3709:54
56,3556,3609:54
PR Newswire
26.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
139 Leser
BNP Paribas, AXA and Bloomberg's former executive joins fintech Premialab

Finanznachrichten News

Diane Lansard, further expands Premialab's marketing footprint bringing in her extensive banking and asset management expertise to the fintech dedicated to quantitative investment strategies.

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab announces the appointment of Diane Lansard, as Head of Marketing. Based in London, Ms. Lansard will lead the marketing strategy of the leading independent platform dedicated to quantitative strategies. Before joining PremiaLab, Ms. Lansard served a wide range of institutional clients in buy-and sell-side leadership roles at BNP Paribas, AXA, Bloomberg, and M&G Investments.

Ms. Lansard has over 15 years' experience in banking, asset management and fintech solutions. She will be responsible to execute and scale Premialab's marketing initiatives, providing data and analytics solutions to asset managers, pension funds, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds globally.

Adrien Geliot, CEO of Premialab, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Diane to our team as we continue to scale our presence globally. Her extensive experience in finance and innovative approach to marketing, will play a pivotal role in driving our growth efforts. Diane's expertise will further strengthen our position as a leader in data and analytics for institutional investors."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab including John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered, and previously a director at Lehman Brothers.

Recognized as the leading independent platform for data and analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading institutional investors, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs. The Platform is already providing data to institutional clients representing over $20 Trillion of assets under management.

Notes to Editors

About PremiaLab

Premialabis the leading independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on quantitative and multi-asset strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date QIS dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

For more information please visit: www.premialab.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bnp-paribas-axa-and-bloombergs-former-executive-joins-fintech-premialab-302315533.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
