LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Plc (HLCL.L), a property investment and development company, reported Tuesday that its first-half IFRS profit was 4.7 million pounds, compared to prior year's loss of 93.1 million pounds.Basic loss per share was 3.8 pence, compared to loss of 75.8 pence a year ago.EPRA earnings grew to 2.8 million pounds from last year's 1.4 million pounds. EPRA earnings per share were 2.25 pence, compared to 1.15 pence a year ago.Revenue for the period dropped to 16.92 million pounds from last year's 20.13 million pounds.The company said its see-through net rental income reduced 11.4% to 11.0 million pounds.Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend for the Period of 1.50 pence per share, down from last year's 3.05 pence per share, representing the minimum PID payment required under the REIT regime.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX