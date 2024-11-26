Bionoid Pharma, Inc.: The End of SDRs? AI Maverick Sales Automation, One Touchpoint at a Time

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2024 / Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("BINP") (OTC PINK:BINP) - Bionoid Pharma, Inc. ("Bionoid") ("BINP") (OTC Pink:BINP), the new owner of the AI Maverick platform, is disrupting the world of sales and communication industry with cutting-edge AI automation technology set to transform how businesses engage, nurture, and convert leads. While most traditional technology solutions focus on supporting overwhelmed Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) in their high-pressure roles, AI Maverick takes a bold leap forward by asking: What if scaling your sales operations didn't require scaling your workforce? What if we didn't need SDRs at all?

The SDR Challenge: A Crisis of Productivity and Burnout

Sales teams today are grappling with massive challenges: high turnover, grueling workloads, and the struggle to maintain momentum between touchpoints. In most businesses, SDRs are expected to juggle high volumes of calls, emails, texts, and more, often leading to burnout and inefficiencies that cost companies millions in lost opportunities.

Enter AI Maverick: Automation That Doesn't Just Assist - It Replaces

Unlike existing technologies designed to enhance SDR performance, AI Maverick's automation eliminates the pain points altogether. In our next AI Maverick 2.0 upgrade, our revolutionary two-way communication technology doesn't simply send emails, make calls, or initiate texts. It programs the next steps seamlessly between touchpoints, creating an autonomous flow of interaction that moves leads through the pipeline without human intervention.

From the first outreach to the final conversion, AI Maverick orchestrates every interaction with precision, intelligence, and personalization.

Key Benefits for Businesses:

Increased Productivity: Automation replaces manual tasks, enabling human teams to focus on strategic priorities rather than repetitive communication.

Consistent Engagement: Prospects receive timely, meaningful, and personalized interactions across all channels, boosting response rates and conversions.

Cost Savings: By eliminating the need for SDR-heavy teams, companies can reinvest resources into growth and innovation.

Scalability: Whether your team handles hundreds or thousands of prospects daily, AI Maverick scales effortlessly to meet demand.

Bridging the Gap Between Innovation and Market Adoption

We recognize that market adoption of existing SDR technologies often lags due to the complexity of integrating tools into workflows. AI Maverick's approach is different: we eliminate the need for tools to "support" SDRs by replacing the role entirely. Companies no longer face the delays and training hurdles tied to these technologies - they simply see results.

The Future is Here - And It's Automated

AI Maverick is not just a tool; it's a transformation. For shareholders, this technology represents a leap into a new era where efficiency, cost savings, and results are paramount in Customer Acquisition. By solving the challenges that have plagued SDR-heavy sales teams for decades, AI Maverick positions itself as the key solution for businesses ready to embrace a more agile, automated, and profitable future.

Join Us on the Cutting Edge

Turn on press notifications and stay tuned as we prepare to launch AI Maverick 2.0-our next-generation automation platform that's set to redefine the future of sales.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or more information, please contact:

Wayne Cockburn, CEO

Phone: (905) 505-0770

bionoidpharma@gmail.com

SOURCE: Bionoid Pharma, Inc.

