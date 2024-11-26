MineHub partners with CargoGo to enhance shipment tracking capabilities in Asia

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - MineHub Technologies Inc. (TSXV: MHUB) (OTCQB: MHUBF) ("MineHub" or the "Company"), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions for the commodity markets, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Elane Technology Co. Limited ("Elane"), a prominent logistics technology provider based in Beijing, China, and owner of CargoGo, a major visibility platform serving 57 China based Fortune Global 500 companies.

This strategic partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to unlock enhanced shipment tracking and visibility capabilities across commodity markets in Asia. MineHub has partnered with one of Elane's premier visibility platforms, CargoGo, to enable its ability to serve its increasing customer base in Asia. The integration of MineHub's cloud-based platform with CargoGo's advanced logistics solutions will enable seamless, secure sharing of data between the two platforms.

Andrea Aranguren, CEO of MineHub explains, "This partnership with CargoGo represents an exciting step forward in our mission to bring digital innovation and improved transparency to the global supply chain. Our combined strengths will deliver valuable shipment tracking capabilities to companies operating in Asia, helping them make informed decisions, with real-time data."

As a dominant force in the global non-ferrous metals industry, China has solidified its position as a leader, producing a record 74.698 million tons in 2023 and achieving a trade volume of US$ 331.54 billion. This partnership enables MineHub to tap into Asia's dynamic metals flow, particularly crucial as China's sector grew 10.8% year-on-year in H1 20241. Amid ongoing supply chain challenges, this collaboration offers timely, reliable tracking solutions to meet intensifying market demands.

Elane has more than 20 years of experience in shipping and logistics data development, with a robust technology infrastructure that includes access to global satellite data as well as direct connectivity with Asian and global shipping companies. Through this partnership, MineHub and CargoGo will leverage their complementary technologies to unlock new tracking capabilities in Asia, empowering companies with deeper insights and control over their shipments.

About Elane

ELANE TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED, was established in 2003 as a global leader in shipping big data. With its unique data empowerment and high-quality services, it has won the favor of numerous Fortune Global 500 companies. Elane serves 57 China based Fortune Global 500 companies, representing a significant majority (43%) of total Fortune 500 Chinese enterprises. This not only reflects Elane's strong capabilities in data technology but also demonstrates the professional competence of its data products and solutions.

About CargoGo

CargoGo is a product under Elane that leverages the company's own data resources and big data integration to provide enterprises with end-to-end supply chain visibility and collaboration. It helps achieve supply chain real-time visibility of logistics processes, alerts for exceptions throughout the entire process, and industry insights. Currently, CargoGo covers various modes of transportation, including containers, general cargo, RoRo, air freight, rail, trucking, and express delivery, supporting the digital transformation of supply chain management for enterprises to adapt to the challenges posed by globalization. For more information visit: CargoGo.com

About MineHub

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub including, but not limited to, statements with respect to MineHub's future operational plans, the timing of such plans and anticipated customers. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identied by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its operations, applications and for general working capital purposes, changes in economic conditions or nancial markets, changes in laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, dependence on its key management personnel and market competition. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

1Data Source: China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231371

SOURCE: MineHub Technologies Inc.