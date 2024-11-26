Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), the leading innovator of AI-driven concierge services, announces that is has commenced a marketing program to increase investor awareness and outreach. Monthly subscription sales and experience bookings have been on a strong growth path for over one and a half years, with sales and client retention surpassing expectations. To date the Company's primary focus has been on driving growth and ensuring Metaguest's infrastructure is top-notch. Now, with a proven track record and foundation in place, the Company is ready to launch an investment marketing campaign to share Metaguest's success with the investment community.

As part of the marketing initiative, Metaguest has entered into an agreement with Triple Bull Consulting Inc. ("Triple Bull") for Triple Bull to provide investor communications services to the Company in exchange for an aggregate payment of $40,000 for four months of services. The services will include analytics and web traffic tracking set up, market research and persona development, content creation and publishing, digital marketing campaign set up and management, weekly analytics reports and other related investor communication services. Triple Bull may conduct certain of these services on social media platforms. Triple Bull's contact information is as follows: Suite 2800, 666 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC V6J 2Z3, attention: Lisa McClain, email: contact@triplebullconsulting.com, telephone: (604) 773-9423.

The Company further announces that it has negotiated a Market-Making Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to commence January 1, 2025, to provide market-making services in accordance with Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") policies and applicable laws. Velocity Trade will trade common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") of the Company on the CSE with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's Common Shares.

Under the Agreement, Velocity Trade will receive compensation of CDN$5,000 per month for an initial term of two (2) months, with the term and automatically renewing for one (1) month periods ("Additional Term") unless either party provides written notice of termination to the other party thirty (30) days prior to the end of any Additional Term. There are no performance obligations contained in the Agreement, and Velocity Trade will not receive Common Shares, stock options, or any other form of equity in the Company as compensation. Velocity Trade and the Company are arms-length parties, and Velocity Trade and its principals do not currently own or have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, however, Velocity Trade and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Metaguest CEO Tony Comparelli stated, "These partnerships aim to strengthen communication efforts with investors and leverage new networks for company growth." Metaguest President Colin Keddy added, "We are excited to onboard Triple Bull with the objective to increase visibility with retail and institutional investors."

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231409

SOURCE: Metaguest.AI Incorporated